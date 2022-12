A very foggy day gave this foil surfer a somewhat spectral appearance. (If you don't know what foil surfing is I have provided a YouTube link below.) I wanted to catch him in action but as soon as he hit the water he disappeared into the fog. Consider this though; the video shows foil surfing in sunny warm weather. This fellow is doing it in Canada in December with the temperature barely above freezing. He is wearing a wet suit but even so...