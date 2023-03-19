Previous
Hiding Among The Piles by cdcook48
Photo 827

Hiding Among The Piles

At first I didn't see him but then he slowly peeked out and I got a shot before he flew away. I might have gotten him in flight if I wasn't so busy chimping.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Dawn ace
A fab find and love the reflection fav
March 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
What a great shot. The light is perfect.
March 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot with wonderful light and reflection. I love the whole scene, you caught it in a perfect location.
March 20th, 2023  
