Photo 827
Hiding Among The Piles
At first I didn't see him but then he slowly peeked out and I got a shot before he flew away. I might have gotten him in flight if I wasn't so busy chimping.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
3
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1122
photos
168
followers
85
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th March 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
Dawn
ace
A fab find and love the reflection fav
March 20th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
What a great shot. The light is perfect.
March 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot with wonderful light and reflection. I love the whole scene, you caught it in a perfect location.
March 20th, 2023
