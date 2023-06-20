Previous
Weathered by cdcook48
Photo 893

Weathered

Not sure this qualifies as abstract but I'll tag it for the challenge anyway
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Splendid composition!
June 21st, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting!
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Certainly nicely weathered
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise