Previous
Photo 893
Weathered
Not sure this qualifies as abstract but I'll tag it for the challenge anyway
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
4
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1219
photos
166
followers
86
following
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
890
319
891
320
321
892
893
322
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
20th June 2023 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract-73
moni kozi
ace
Splendid composition!
June 21st, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting!
June 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Certainly nicely weathered
June 21st, 2023
