Entrance to the Chinese Bunkhouse, Britannia Shipyards by cdcook48
Photo 894

Entrance to the Chinese Bunkhouse, Britannia Shipyards

For the current minimal challenge.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
244% complete

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great minimal shot
June 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 21st, 2023  
