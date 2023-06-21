Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
Entrance to the Chinese Bunkhouse, Britannia Shipyards
For the current minimal challenge.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
0
Embed Code
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1221
photos
166
followers
86
following
244% complete
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
891
320
321
892
893
322
5
894
5
2
365
ILCE-7M3
20th June 2023 12:57pm
Public
minimal-39
Suzanne
ace
Great minimal shot
June 21st, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 21st, 2023
