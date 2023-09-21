Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Buckboard
For NF-SOOC. Detail from an old, overgrown buckboard wagon hidden behind a fence at a local farm.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
4
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
1295
photos
160
followers
83
following
260% complete
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th September 2023 8:03am
Tags
nf-sooc-2923
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely composition!
September 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like the textures and the light peeking through the opening.
September 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful colors!
September 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the old metal and weathered wood all grown over with wild grapes.
September 22nd, 2023
