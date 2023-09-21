Previous
Buckboard by cdcook48
Photo 952

Buckboard

For NF-SOOC. Detail from an old, overgrown buckboard wagon hidden behind a fence at a local farm.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Lovely composition!
September 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the textures and the light peeking through the opening.
September 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful colors!
September 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the old metal and weathered wood all grown over with wild grapes.
September 22nd, 2023  
