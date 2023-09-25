Sign up
Photo 956
Reading by Candle Light
BC's drought is officially over. We are being deluged with heavy rain and high winds. A good day to stay inside and set up a still life for NF-SOOC. I used the sepia b&w film simulation in my Fuji XT20 for this shot.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
1299
photos
161
followers
84
following
261% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
25th September 2023 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
