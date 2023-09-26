Previous
Train Station by cdcook48
Train Station

I hung around the platform this afternoon taking various shots of people getting on and off the train. This one was my favourite. Shot at half a second hand held. For nf-sooc
Chris Cook

Kathy
Nice phot of motion.
September 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger
The train is great. The passengers could have used more shutter speed
September 27th, 2023  
