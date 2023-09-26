Sign up
Photo 957
Train Station
I hung around the platform this afternoon taking various shots of people getting on and off the train. This one was my favourite. Shot at half a second hand held. For nf-sooc
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
nf-sooc-2923
Kathy
ace
Nice phot of motion.
September 27th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
The train is great. The passengers could have used more shutter speed
September 27th, 2023
