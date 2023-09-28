Previous
Almost October... by cdcook48
Photo 959

Almost October...

...and these pumpkins are ready for carving. For nf-sooc
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love it.
September 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you composed this with the frame showing off the pumpkins.
September 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, I love this!
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely composition fav
September 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That is a cool setting through the wheel.
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise