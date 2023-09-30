Sign up
Previous
Photo 961
Hull Detail, MV Fleetwood
The last post for this years NF-SOOC challenge. It has been a fun month and, if I'm honest, also at times frustrating since I do so enjoy post processing. To those of you who joined in I hope you enjoyed it too. Same time next year.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1304
photos
160
followers
84
following
263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th September 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
britannia_shipyards
,
nf-sooc-2023
eDorre
ace
Love the textures! And congrats!
October 1st, 2023
Brian
ace
Congratulations for completing the challenge.
October 1st, 2023
