Hull Detail, MV Fleetwood by cdcook48
Photo 961

Hull Detail, MV Fleetwood

The last post for this years NF-SOOC challenge. It has been a fun month and, if I'm honest, also at times frustrating since I do so enjoy post processing. To those of you who joined in I hope you enjoyed it too. Same time next year.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Chris Cook

October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
eDorre ace
Love the textures! And congrats!
October 1st, 2023  
Brian ace
Congratulations for completing the challenge.
October 1st, 2023  
