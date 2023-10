A Night at the Nat

Taken a couple of weeks ago but not posted until now because of September Sooc. Built in 1951, Nat Bailey Stadium has been home to professional baseball at the minor league level since 1956. This old fashioned ballpark, complete with hand operated scoreboard, seats a maximum of 6500 fans and is a really fun place to watch a ballgame. It is sold out for home games most of the summer.