Take It To The Limit by cdcook48
Take It To The Limit

Taken a couple of weeks ago, this collage is of an Eagles tribute band called Take It To The Limit. They were quite good and I got to pretend I was a Rock and Roll photographer.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Dave ace
Nice performance shots
October 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the look and would have loved the music.
October 3rd, 2023  
