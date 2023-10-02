Sign up
Photo 963
Take It To The Limit
Taken a couple of weeks ago, this collage is of an Eagles tribute band called Take It To The Limit. They were quite good and I got to pretend I was a Rock and Roll photographer.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1306
photos
160
followers
84
following
263% complete
View this month »
963
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
27th September 2023 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
live_music
,
concert_photography
Dave
ace
Nice performance shots
October 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the look and would have loved the music.
October 3rd, 2023
