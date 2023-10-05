Previous
Driftwood, Lily Point Beach, Point Roberts by cdcook48
Driftwood, Lily Point Beach, Point Roberts

Slightly confusing, Lily Point is in the background of this photo and is part of the peninsula named Point Roberts which juts below the 49th parallel (the border between Canada and the USA.) It contains a tiny enclave of American citizens that are completely cut off from mainland Washington state. They have to travel through the Point Roberts border crossing into Canada, drive around Boundary Bay and travel back south to the border crossing at Blaine to reenter the US, a journey of about 30 minutes. Weird but true. There are approximately 1200 permanent residents there.
Chris Cook

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this works so well in bw
October 6th, 2023  
