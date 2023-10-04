Sign up
Photo 965
Photo 965
Lilly's Garden
This little road side stand in Point Roberts USA uses the honour system. Offered for sale are duck eggs (in the white cooler), honey, pumpkins and plants. Choose what you want and leave the money in the small box on the top shelf at the right.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1308
photos
160
followers
84
following
264% complete
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
27th September 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road_side_stand
,
point_roberts_usa
Dawn
ace
A lovely road side stand , there are a few still around in NZ but a lot have closed due to dishonesty
October 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is, sadly it will not last a day in this country :-(
October 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely idea. I do hope people are honest and leave the money in the box.
October 5th, 2023
