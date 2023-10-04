Previous
Lilly's Garden by cdcook48
This little road side stand in Point Roberts USA uses the honour system. Offered for sale are duck eggs (in the white cooler), honey, pumpkins and plants. Choose what you want and leave the money in the small box on the top shelf at the right.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
264% complete

Dawn ace
A lovely road side stand , there are a few still around in NZ but a lot have closed due to dishonesty
October 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful this is, sadly it will not last a day in this country :-(
October 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely idea. I do hope people are honest and leave the money in the box.
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
