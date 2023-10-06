Sign up
Previous
Photo 967
No Sale
A 1940's era cash register on display at a local market.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
4
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1310
photos
160
followers
85
following
264% complete
View this month »
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th October 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
cash_register
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a great find and nice vintage look
October 7th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I love vintage items like this as well as the thought of those who were busy using this back in the day!
October 7th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is a really creative POV, and I love the subtle palette.
October 7th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great choice of POV.
October 7th, 2023
