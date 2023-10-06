Previous
No Sale by cdcook48
Photo 967

No Sale

A 1940's era cash register on display at a local market.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
What a great find and nice vintage look
October 7th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I love vintage items like this as well as the thought of those who were busy using this back in the day!
October 7th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a really creative POV, and I love the subtle palette.
October 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great choice of POV.
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise