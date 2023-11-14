Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1006
Kayaker
bob
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1368
photos
166
followers
86
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Latest from all albums
1002
353
1003
354
1004
1005
355
1006
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
14th November 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
beautiful scene you captured here, chris. aces!
November 15th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent shot, but I have to confess that when I first looked I thought the kayaker’s name was Bob. 😆
November 15th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close