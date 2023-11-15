Previous
Apparently it’s true what they say…… by cdcook48
Photo 1007

Apparently it’s true what they say……

….the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
November 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
What a delightful scene
November 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Ha Ha. Lovely scene.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise