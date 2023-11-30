Sign up
Photo 1022
Fire Gun
I saw this old fire extinguisher in the window of an antique store. To eliminate reflections I had to press my lens right up against the glass so it is a little tighter than I might have liked.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
antique
,
fire_extingusher
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. They must have had a clean window.
December 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
A really nice capture
December 1st, 2023
