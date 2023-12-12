Sign up
Previous
Photo 1033
Abandoned House
Sad. This classic old farm house is neither a heritage home nor is it lived in. Instead it has been left, for several years now, to slowly decay and fall apart.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th December 2023 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
derelict
,
abandoned_house
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured. The low POV makes it mysterious
December 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
It looks fabulous I’m with Corinne
December 12th, 2023
