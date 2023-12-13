Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1035
Winter Afternoon, Britannia Shipyards
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1413
photos
168
followers
88
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Latest from all albums
1029
8
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th December 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
britannia_shipyards
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. How come the dog gets the pathway and the poor owner get to walk on the grass?
December 14th, 2023
Annie D
ace
i love the atmospheric feel of this lovely image
December 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close