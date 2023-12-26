Previous
Artist at Work by cdcook48
Photo 1047

Artist at Work

My wife and I went for a long walk in the sunshine today to work off some of the excess calories we consumed yesterday. This chap was at Finn Slough working on a painting so I asked him if I might take a photo of him.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Chris Cook

Wonderful story telling.
December 27th, 2023  
