Previous
Photo 1047
Artist at Work
My wife and I went for a long walk in the sunshine today to work off some of the excess calories we consumed yesterday. This chap was at Finn Slough working on a painting so I asked him if I might take a photo of him.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful story telling.
December 27th, 2023
