Previous
Photo 1048
High Tide
These pilings usually have a foot or so showing at high tide but during the current king tide they have almost been submerged. The figure in the foreground is a driftwood model of a seal.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st December 2023 11:45am
Tags
pilings
,
high_tide
,
fraser_river
,
britannia_shipyards
Suzanne
ace
I really like the light in this.
January 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love this beautiful pano shot. I’m glad you explained about the pilings and pointed out the seal. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
January 1st, 2024
Kathy
ace
That's a lot of water.
January 1st, 2024
