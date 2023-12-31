Previous
High Tide by cdcook48
Photo 1048

High Tide

These pilings usually have a foot or so showing at high tide but during the current king tide they have almost been submerged. The figure in the foreground is a driftwood model of a seal.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I really like the light in this.
January 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love this beautiful pano shot. I’m glad you explained about the pilings and pointed out the seal. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
January 1st, 2024  
Kathy ace
That's a lot of water.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise