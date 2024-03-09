Previous
Harness Racer by cdcook48
Photo 1117

Harness Racer

I've been too busy to get out with my camera the last couple of days so I didn't have anything for today's colour. I opened a folder of images I have been copying from old slides and found this image I took of a harness racer (as luck would have it, in a purple coat) exercising his horse. The shot was taken on Kodachrome slide film in 1976 with my then brand new Canon AE 1, a camera I still have and occasionally use. It was the first of many Canon cameras I have used over the years and although I switched to Sony as my primary camera a few years ago I still have a Canon 70D which I use to copy slides and negatives.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A great image and lovely actions shot.
March 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Great action shot and the horse is smiling for the camera too.
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise