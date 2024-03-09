Harness Racer

I've been too busy to get out with my camera the last couple of days so I didn't have anything for today's colour. I opened a folder of images I have been copying from old slides and found this image I took of a harness racer (as luck would have it, in a purple coat) exercising his horse. The shot was taken on Kodachrome slide film in 1976 with my then brand new Canon AE 1, a camera I still have and occasionally use. It was the first of many Canon cameras I have used over the years and although I switched to Sony as my primary camera a few years ago I still have a Canon 70D which I use to copy slides and negatives.