Tunnel Traffic by cdcook48
I shot this for the ICM challenge (the intentional movement here being forward with a slow shutter speed). Before you start to worry that I am taking a photo while driving a car I should tell you that my car is autonomous. It stays centered in the lane, maintains a safe following distance and brakes automatically. Nevertheless, what I am doing is not legal. I would have been ticketed if a police officer had seen me. It was very brief and then I turned my full attention back to the road. I wish my shutter speed had been a little slower then the effect would have been heightened but there was no time to reset the camera and take another shot.
Chris Cook

Suzanne ace
Great shot but I did wonder . . .
June 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - your car sounds amazing! And I like what you achieved with your slow shutter speed -it's very effective
June 1st, 2024  
