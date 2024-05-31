Tunnel Traffic

I shot this for the ICM challenge (the intentional movement here being forward with a slow shutter speed). Before you start to worry that I am taking a photo while driving a car I should tell you that my car is autonomous. It stays centered in the lane, maintains a safe following distance and brakes automatically. Nevertheless, what I am doing is not legal. I would have been ticketed if a police officer had seen me. It was very brief and then I turned my full attention back to the road. I wish my shutter speed had been a little slower then the effect would have been heightened but there was no time to reset the camera and take another shot.