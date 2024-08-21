Sign up
Photo 1225
See The Sky About To Rain
The sky brought to mind this song by Neil Young
https://youtu.be/wuwBy6Hc_l8?si=SQgSBTkS8VpQSSu1
The bridge in the photo links the city of Richmond to Vancouver International Airport
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
black&white
,
cloudscape
