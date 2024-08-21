Previous
See The Sky About To Rain by cdcook48
Photo 1225

See The Sky About To Rain

The sky brought to mind this song by Neil Young

https://youtu.be/wuwBy6Hc_l8?si=SQgSBTkS8VpQSSu1

The bridge in the photo links the city of Richmond to Vancouver International Airport
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Chris Cook

