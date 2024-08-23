Previous
"I see a better one over here Mommy" by cdcook48
Photo 1227

"I see a better one over here Mommy"

The current people challenge is people and food. so since I had to go to the vegetable market anyway I took my camera with me to see what I could come up with. I took several but this one was my favourite.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise