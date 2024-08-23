Sign up
Previous
Photo 1227
"I see a better one over here Mommy"
The current people challenge is people and food. so since I had to go to the vegetable market anyway I took my camera with me to see what I could come up with. I took several but this one was my favourite.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
street-115
,
people-33
