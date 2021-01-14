Previous
Fishing off the Pier. by cdcook48
Fishing off the Pier.

A popular spot, this fishing pier on the Fraser River attracts fishermen in all kinds of weather
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene.
January 15th, 2021  
