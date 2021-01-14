Sign up
Fishing off the Pier.
A popular spot, this fishing pier on the Fraser River attracts fishermen in all kinds of weather
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T20
Taken
14th January 2021 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
,
fishermen
,
fishing-pier
,
fraser-river
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene.
January 15th, 2021
