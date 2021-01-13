Previous
Vancouver Public Library by cdcook48
Vancouver Public Library

A close view of a section of the library. It is an eye catching building, built in 1995 and reminiscent of the colosseum in Rome.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Chris Cook

Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Kat
Fantastic shot, interesting capture of amazing architecture
January 14th, 2021  
