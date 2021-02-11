Previous
Natures Abstract by cdcook48
21 / 365

Natures Abstract

This weathered old tree root was washed up on the river bank.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Photo Details

GaryW
Very interesting shapes.
February 12th, 2021  
