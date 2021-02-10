Previous
Tree over water by cdcook48
20 / 365

Tree over water

I liked the shape of this tree and would have preferred to get lower to separate it from the background but it wasn’t possible without going for a swim.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details

sheri
I like the angle you were able to achieve. So lovely in monochrome too.
February 11th, 2021  
