Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
20 / 365
Tree over water
I liked the shape of this tree and would have preferred to get lower to separate it from the background but it wasn’t possible without going for a swim.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
134
photos
78
followers
39
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
17
111
112
18
113
19
20
114
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
10th February 2021 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
river
,
silhouette
,
theme-black&white
sheri
I like the angle you were able to achieve. So lovely in monochrome too.
February 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close