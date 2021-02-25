Sign up
34 / 365
FOR week 4 - View
I'm not sure this qualifies as an abstract but I wanted to try something without blur. This is an office building in an Industrial Park not far from where I live.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
