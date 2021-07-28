Sign up
63 / 365
Heron
A few holes after I spotted the eagle I saw this heron sitting in a water hazard. My partner played a shot just a few feet away and the heron didn’t flinch. I guess he’s used to golfers. Especially bad ones like me that end up in the water.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th July 2021 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Herons are so good at pretending to be rocks so the fish don't notice them!
July 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
I would not mind losing a ball for such a fabulous shot ;-)
July 29th, 2021
