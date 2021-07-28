Previous
Heron by cdcook48
63 / 365

Heron

A few holes after I spotted the eagle I saw this heron sitting in a water hazard. My partner played a shot just a few feet away and the heron didn’t flinch. I guess he’s used to golfers. Especially bad ones like me that end up in the water.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Casablanca ace
Herons are so good at pretending to be rocks so the fish don't notice them!
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
I would not mind losing a ball for such a fabulous shot ;-)
July 29th, 2021  
