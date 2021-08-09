Solarized

In the film era there was an obscure darkroom technique called solarization (also known as the Sabattier Effect) in which a light was turned on in the darkroom while the print was in the developer. The result was a print that looked almost like a negative. It was hard to get consistent results but now with the advent of the digital darkroom it is just a matter of applying a filter and adjusting a few sliders until you get the result you desire. You could ask, why bother? I would answer, good question. In this case it turned a boring photo of a few leaves into something marginally more interesting. Hey, I was just having a play.