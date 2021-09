Painting Scotch Pond

Scotch Pond is part of Garry Point Park in Steveston, a spot where I often walk my dog. Today there were a number of artists painting various scenes around the park and this particular scene is one I have photographed many times so I thought it would make an interesting shot to include a painting in progress. The artist was taking a quick break so I quickly snapped this with my phone. This is not quite sooc so I am posting to my Extras folder.