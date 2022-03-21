Sign up
162 / 365
Chevrolet C10
Detail from a 1964 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Tags
truck
,
chevrolet
Annie D
ace
wonderful clarity and love the geometrics
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
I can only agree with Annie, love the blue too.
March 22nd, 2022
