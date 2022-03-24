Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
164 / 365
Ethel 2
This is the black and white version of Ethel. (You can read about how I came to take her photo if you look in my 365 folder.) The colour version is a kind of fun image with all the purple but I like this one better.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
657
photos
142
followers
75
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
489
162
490
163
491
492
493
164
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T20
Taken
23rd March 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black&white
,
street_photography
moni kozi
ace
A most beautiful portrait. I haven't seen the one in colour yet, but this is wonderful.
March 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
A really wonderful portrait, she has such gentle eyes. I suppose she went through a lot in her lifetime. I actually prefer this shot to the colour version.
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close