Ethel 2 by cdcook48
Ethel 2

This is the black and white version of Ethel. (You can read about how I came to take her photo if you look in my 365 folder.) The colour version is a kind of fun image with all the purple but I like this one better.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
moni kozi ace
A most beautiful portrait. I haven't seen the one in colour yet, but this is wonderful.
March 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
A really wonderful portrait, she has such gentle eyes. I suppose she went through a lot in her lifetime. I actually prefer this shot to the colour version.
March 25th, 2022  
