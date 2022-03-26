Previous
Vancouver Blue Hour by cdcook48
Vancouver Blue Hour

Our photo group had two hours of private access to a viewing area high above the city known as the Vancouver Lookout. Here the sun has set and the lights of the city have been turned on.
26th March 2022

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Iris N
great night shot!! Vancouver is such a beautiful city
March 27th, 2022  
