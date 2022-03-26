Sign up
165 / 365
Vancouver Blue Hour
Our photo group had two hours of private access to a viewing area high above the city known as the Vancouver Lookout. Here the sun has set and the lights of the city have been turned on.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
citylights
,
bluehour
Iris N
ace
great night shot!! Vancouver is such a beautiful city
March 27th, 2022
