167 / 365
Skimming the Tree Tops
Not really, it is just the foreshortening caused by the telephoto lens.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Tags
airplane
,
yvr
Jessica C
ace
This is such a cool shot!
April 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great image!
April 5th, 2022
Carole G
ace
Looks very dramatic
April 5th, 2022
