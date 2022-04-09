Previous
Britannia Shipyards by cdcook48
Britannia Shipyards

The main shipyard building where boats were hauled out of the water for maintenance and repair. Now part of the heritage site and open for public viewing. Inside is a really cool location for photography.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
SwChappell ace
Great capture, really like the lines and textures
April 9th, 2022  
