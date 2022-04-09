Sign up
Britannia Shipyards
The main shipyard building where boats were hauled out of the water for maintenance and repair. Now part of the heritage site and open for public viewing. Inside is a really cool location for photography.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
8th April 2022 2:32pm
britannia_shipyards
heritage_site
SwChappell
ace
Great capture, really like the lines and textures
April 9th, 2022
