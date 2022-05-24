Wild Rose

The 52Frames challenge this week is to take a photo inspired by a photographer you admire. There are many I could have chosen but I went with Canadian photographer Freeman Patterson. He was an early influence on me back in the seventies when I read his book "Photography For The Joy Of It". As luck would have it, a few weeks ago I discovered another of his books in a second hand book store. Entitled simply "Garden", it is not really a book on photography, although it is graced by many of his images, it is more a meditation on the joys to be found throughout the year out in nature. He lives on 25 acres in New Brunswick so his garden is larger than your average garden and most of it is in its natural state. So I ventured out, first to my garden where I shot the blueberry blossoms that are in my other post today then out by the river where I shot these wild roses. My images are not so much in his style as they are inspired by him.