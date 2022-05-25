Sign up
189 / 365
Scotch Broom
Scotch Broom is considered a noxious invasive species in BC and efforts are being made to try and eradicate it but it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to do. That said, the flowers are not unattractive.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
wild-flowers
