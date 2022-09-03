Sign up
Tractor Cab
An extra shot for NF-SOOC. This is inside the cab of the tractor in my other post today
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
857
photos
153
followers
78
following
58% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
3rd September 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Walks @ 7
ace
I like the simplicity of the controls
September 4th, 2022
