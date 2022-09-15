Boiling the Wort

My other post today shows freshly harvested hops being loaded onto a conveyor belt. This shot inside the brew pub shows the brew master checking on the wort boiling tanks. It is at this stage that the hops are added. After taking this shot I sat down to enjoy the fruits of his labour. The image is a little bit soft because of a very slow shutter speed. I took it in a hurry so as not to miss the moment and didn't have the time to boost my ISO.
For NF-SOOC, details for which can be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022