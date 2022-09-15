Previous
Boiling the Wort by cdcook48
Boiling the Wort

My other post today shows freshly harvested hops being loaded onto a conveyor belt. This shot inside the brew pub shows the brew master checking on the wort boiling tanks. It is at this stage that the hops are added. After taking this shot I sat down to enjoy the fruits of his labour. The image is a little bit soft because of a very slow shutter speed. I took it in a hurry so as not to miss the moment and didn't have the time to boost my ISO.
For NF-SOOC, details for which can be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Diane ace
Another great nifty fifty shot. I like his expression.
September 16th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Job satisfaction? Tick ✅
September 16th, 2022  
