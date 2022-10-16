Previous
Have a Seat by cdcook48
Have a Seat

Similar view to the other shot I posted today but here the sun is up and the mist has burned off. I love shooting chairs and benches so couldn't resist this shot.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
