235 / 365
Dreaming of a New Day
Of course, I have no idea what he was thinking about. Possibly just what he had to pick up at the grocery store on his way home. But that's not poetic.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
