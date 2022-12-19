Previous
1920 Fordson Tractor by cdcook48
1920 Fordson Tractor

This Fordson tractor, manufactured by the Ford Motor Company, is on display at the London Heritage Farm site in Richmond. Behind it is the London Farmhouse.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details

Diane ace
Great wintery scene. The red wheels add a Christmas-y touch
December 20th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow classic!
December 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a stunning scene and capture.
December 20th, 2022  
