289 / 365
Swim? Not a very good idea.
For the Six Word Story challenge. Not a particularly good shot but I have never seen a crocodile in the wild before. Spotted in the Ameca River, Puerto Vallarta.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1117
photos
167
followers
85
following
79% complete
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
8th March 2023 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
travel_photography
,
sixws-138
