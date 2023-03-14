Previous
Swim? Not a very good idea. by cdcook48
289 / 365

Swim? Not a very good idea.

For the Six Word Story challenge. Not a particularly good shot but I have never seen a crocodile in the wild before. Spotted in the Ameca River, Puerto Vallarta.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
