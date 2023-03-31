Previous
The 3 Amigos by cdcook48
296 / 365

The 3 Amigos

This is me (on the right) and my two traveling companions. On one of the nights we were accompanied by a professional photographer and he took this shot of us.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot and a wonderful memory.
April 1st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Gorgeous!!!
Your posts are so full of the joy of the trip that i can't help feeling glad for you. And I had nothing to do with your experience. :)
April 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
all for one and all that
April 1st, 2023  
