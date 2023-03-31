Sign up
296 / 365
The 3 Amigos
This is me (on the right) and my two traveling companions. On one of the nights we were accompanied by a professional photographer and he took this shot of us.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
3
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
296
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th March 2023 11:43pm
northern_lights
aurora_borealis
astro_photography
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot and a wonderful memory.
April 1st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Gorgeous!!!
Your posts are so full of the joy of the trip that i can't help feeling glad for you. And I had nothing to do with your experience. :)
April 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
all for one and all that
April 1st, 2023
Your posts are so full of the joy of the trip that i can't help feeling glad for you. And I had nothing to do with your experience. :)