Aurora Village
295 / 365

Aurora Village

I couldn't resist posting more shots of the Northern Lights. It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. This shot was taken at a place called Aurora Village which is basically a collection of tents on the shore of a frozen lake. They are available for rent and my two traveling companions and I shared one. Inside it was toasty warm with a big fire in a log heater, comfy chairs and a large thermos of hot chocolate. With temperatures hovering around -30 C it was nice to go inside and warm up every now and then.
30th March 2023

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Diana
Simply magical, what an amazing experience!
March 31st, 2023  
moni kozi
Wonderful!
March 31st, 2023  
