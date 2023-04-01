Sign up
Brrrr...
Just for fun, to give you an idea of what I had to put up with while shooting the Northern Lights. I took this on the morning of my last day in Yellowknife but it was pretty typical of the entire stay. It was worth it though.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Diana
ace
I can see why you needed those tents, lovely shot but not the temperature.
April 2nd, 2023
