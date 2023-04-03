Previous
Next
Waiting For the Thaw by cdcook48
298 / 365

Waiting For the Thaw

Boat on frozen Great Slave Lake.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing find and shot! Looks like it will still be there for a while.
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise