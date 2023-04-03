Sign up
298 / 365
Waiting For the Thaw
Boat on frozen Great Slave Lake.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
81% complete
View this month »
298
Photo Details
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th March 2023 8:33am
Tags
boat
Diana
ace
Amazing find and shot! Looks like it will still be there for a while.
April 4th, 2023
